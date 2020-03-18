‘Parasite’ to stream on Amazon Prime Video from 27 March

After the big haul at the Oscars, Parasite by Bong Joon-Ho will now be streaming worldwide on Amazon Prime Video from 27 March, the OTT platform announced.

Parasite’s popularity soared after this South Korean film won the Best Film, International Feature Film, Original Screenplay and Director award at the Academy Awards this year. The movie has also gathered a large fan following in India, becoming one of the most successful films of 2020.

As the world is witnessing a major lockdown due to the Covid-19 (CoronaVirus) pandemic, people are going for social distancing to contain the spread of the virus. Thus, this surprisingly seems to be the right time for Parasite to make their digital debut as video and entertainment consumptions have increased due to the quarantine period.

In order to appeal to a larger audience, Parasite will also be dubbed in Hindi as well. If rumours are to be believed, it will soon be adapted into a television series for HBO, which will also be made by Joon-Ho. The series is expected to be five to six episodes long.

Directed and written by Bong Joon-ho, Parasite revolves around the lives of a financially struggling family, the Kims, as they infiltrate a rich household.