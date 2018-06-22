Paramount reboots ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’

A new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie is announced to be developed by Paramount Pictures. They have hired Andrew Dodge (Space Jam 2, Bad Words) to pen the script. There has been no clear indication that this new movie will be a reboot of 2016’s Out of the Shadows. Since Michael Bay is still associated with Paramount as an executive producer, the report released described that the movie will not be a sequel. It will be produced by Platinum Duner production under the name of Bay along with Andrew Form and Brad Fuller.

The third in the line has high hopes from the fans as the first movie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, gained $439 million worldwide but Out of the Shadows managed to draw just $80 million. There are running speculations that the studio will give fresh a take on the iconic characters that have already faced multiple changes over the 34 years.

Moreover, Jin Gianopulos, the chairman of Paramount is believed to be the reason behind the fresh angle to our loved ninja turtles.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle has a strange history in which the creators, Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, pooled money to release a single issue comic book in 1984. The book went hit and merchandising opportunities started knocking their doors. By the late 80s and early 90s, they were liked and adored worldwide. Since then we have seen video games, comic books, animated TV shows, and of course, the movies.

The reboot will be welcomed by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ hardcore fans who were disappointed with the last two releases. Since this is just a evolving story, more news should arrive soon.