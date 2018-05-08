Paramount Players finds its Dora in Isabela Moner

Paramount Pictures’ division Paramount Players is coming up with a live-action movie based on the popular Nickelodeon series, Dora the Explorer which will see Isabela Moner play the real Dora.

Moner starred in Transformers: The Last Knight. She also previously voiced the character Kate in the 2014 animated spin-off Dora and Friends: Into the City! and was the lead in Nickelodeon comedy series 100 Things to Do Before High School.

“I’m honoured and excited to bring Dora to life. I grew up watching the show, and for me, especially as a Latina, Dora was an amazing role model – she is a strong, adventurous and fun-loving girl. I can’t wait to put on the backpack and begin her next adventure!” Moner shared in a statement.

The original Dora the Explorer series premiered in 2000 with Dora, a seven year old Latina who was seen traveling the world and going on adventures.

The feature will see a teenage Dora on an adventure, accompanied by her best buddy, Boots the monkey and her cousin Diego. The script for the live-action feature will be penned down by Nicholas Stoller (Storks, Neighbors) and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel.

Produced by Platinum Dunes in association with Nickelodeon and directed by James Bobin, the movie will shoot in Queensland, Australia, and is set to release on 2 August 2019.