Paramount Animation reveals its first logo and mascot

Eight years since its inception, Paramount Animation has finally revealed a logo and mascot for its television and film productions.

The studio released a 20-second clip to show off the new Paramount tags. Audiences are introduced to meet a character, a tween named Star Skipper who will represent the Paramount Animation brand in film, TV and marketing spots. She appears in a heightened version of the iconic Paramount logo: a snow-capped mountain surrounded by a forest and a serene lake. The character skips a stone across the water, and it travels through the trees, into a green valley and up the mountain before exploding in the sky. There, it metamorphoses into a star.

Artist Christopher Zibach told Variety, “One of the goals from the very beginning was ‘Let’s do a logo.’ We’ve landed on one, and I’m excited for the world to see it. You’ll recognise it as a Paramount logo, and it has its voice, and it’s unique to the world of animation.”

The animated video looks heart warming and seemingly transports one to a land of happiness and magic. Zibach also hinted at Star possibly being in a film one day, adding, “Our hope is all of our movies will be successful. We’ll wait and see if there are any changes with her as the movies grow. It’s a fun idea.”

The studio is stepping up its production schedule after this year’s Wonder Park. In 2020, the studio will release Sonic the Hedgehog, a Spongebob Squarepants prequel, Rumble and an adaptation of Clifford the Big Red Dog.