‘Panda and Krash’ and the third season ‘BabyRiki’ will be aired on Gloobinho channel in Brazil

The Brazilian media holding Gloob has acquired the rights to broadcast the third season of BabyRiki, 20 episodes of BabyRiki Sing and Dance! nursery rhymes, produced by Riki Group, and Panda and Krash animated TV series, the first Russian-Chinese co-production in animation of Riki Group and CCTV Animation, for its pre-school channel Gloobinho.

The deal was signed through distribution company Imira Entertainment who handles rights for the titles in the region. The first season of BabyRiki have already been released on the Gloobinho channel in Brazilian Portuguese since July 2018. Grupo Gloob is the leader in pay television in Brazil. Gloobinho channel was created by the Grupo Globo in 2017 for a preschool audience from 2 to 5 years old. The channel broadcasts both Brazilian and international programs and series created considering the needs of the youngest audience.

BabyRiki is an animated program with content that covers all aspects of a child’s life. From physical wellbeing to cognitive and soft skills, the musical stories are based around age-appropriate experiences with educational concepts introduced in familiar surroundings and context for infants.

Panda and Krash follows the adventures of an impulsive little Rabbit and a loyal Panda, as they come to life in a toy store embarking on adventures with friends.

Gloob is the first and biggest national channel for Kids in Brazil, currently achieving third place in a competitive market with valuable international players present for over 20 years. Operated by Globosat, Brazil’s biggest audiovisual content provider, Gloob also belongs to Globo Group, the most relevant entertainment company in Latin America and market leader in Brazil. The channel was launched in 2012 and has a constant and fast-paced evolution, achieving notorious ratings among kids from four to 11 years old.