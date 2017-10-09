‘Padmavati’ trailer: Vastness and grandeur of VFX promise a thrilling narration

Viacom 18 Motion Pictures has finally released the first trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Padmavati. And mind you, grandeur of the film grips you from the very beginning.

Last month, the first poster of the film was released, unveiling the first look of Deepika Padukone in the film; whereas earlier this month, we caught a glimpse of Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in their respective avatars.

Now, the first official trailer of the movie shows the glamorous troika flexing their acting chops in the epic period drama, and it’s sure to leave you gasping for more!

The trailer opens with the shot of a huge procession marching towards the fort at the brink of sunset, spearheaded by Rani Padmini herself.

The trailer is more of an introduction of the empires depicted through the VFX shots of their forts, vast corridors, rooms, gardens, recreation halls and colossal battles, reminiscent of Bajirao Mastani, but greater in scale and quality.

Apart from Ranveer Singh’s intimidating personality and Shahid Kapoor’s warrior look, it seems that the film will have a lot more to offer, especially on the VFX front.

The excitement is palpable, but hold your breaths for a while longer!

Produced by Bhansali Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, VFX by NY VFXWAALA and DI by Prime Focus, Padmavati releases on 1 December, 2017.