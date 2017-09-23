‘Padmavati’ rolls out first look poster; Prime Focus to deliver post-production

Following the resounding success of Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani, veteran Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing up for next magnum opus, Padmavati.

With Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone pairing up for a third time, the movie also features Shahid Kapoor in the all-star cast.

The highly anticipated movie just rolled out its first look of Padukone as the resplendent Rani Padmavati, tucked away in pristine lehenga choli and gracing luscious gold jewelleries.

Prime Focus, one of the leading media service houses, weighed in with the post-production work as the poster was also shared on the official LinkedIn page of the studios to mark the auspicious occasion of Navaratri.

Having also worked on Bhansali’s previous outing Bajirao Mastani, this would be the second time that the creative servicing powerhouse have collaborated with the eminent film-maker.

Co-produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Bhansali Productions, Padmavati opens in cinemas on 1 December 2017.