‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ trailer to debut at New York Comic Con

The Comic Con bug is crawling its way to New York. But even before it could sting its hoi polloi, an air of bacchanalia has already started to engulf. Reason? Pacific Rim: Uprising is all set to roll out its first look at the New York Comic Con 2017!

To be held across 5 to 8 October, the NYCC will be the next biggest fan convention after the San Diego edition conducted in July. Naturally, the fanfare is just as astronomical and the aficionados are looking forward to some big surprises.

The bigger one remains the official teaser of the second installment Pacific Rim per se, as the makers have promised to show a glimpse of the upcoming sci-fi monster adventure.

The story is set in the aftermath of The Battle of the Breach, and with the Jaeger program becoming the most powerful defense force ever seen. The movie is also set to feature the return of Kaiju, the colossal monsters who wreaked havoc on Earth in the previous film, as they rear their ugly head again.

Whilst the 2013 film fared positively at the box office, expectations are far greater from its sequel. And the upcoming trailer might just set the standards.

Acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro – who produced directed the first part – will serve as the story writer and producer in this sequel.

Directed by Steven DeKnight, Pacific Rim: Uprising is slated for March 2018 release.