Overwatch’s newest characters surely pack a punch

After immense speculation and anticipation, Blizzard’s famed character Doomfist is finally out of the shroud. Doomfist’s presence has been mentioned in the Overwatch universe as early as the announcement cinematic trailer.

Fans have been anticipating Doomfist as the 25th hero to enter the Overwatch roster. After about days since Blizzard dropped its first tease, he was revealed yesterday with a cinematic and surprisingly was released over PTR right away.

Akande Ogundimu is an important member of the Overwatch’s villain organisation, Talon and is also one of the members of the group’s leadership council. According to the developer update, the team intends on making Doomfist a flanking, high mobility hero who can take out on targets with his spells, mostly.

He will be the first melee-range offense hero in the game. He has a passive shield which generates when he connects his punches on enemies. He has a knock up and a dash which brings enemies closer to his direction. His normal fire is a basic shotgun which reloads on its own overtime while his alternate fire charges his enormous cybernetic fist and dashes forward damaging and knocking back enemies, which deals with more damages if the enemy hits the wall. His ultimate powers make him jump up in the sky, becoming un-targetable while he can choose to crash down upon a location dealing significant amount of damage.

Unlike the previous hero releases, Doomfist was pretty fast and live on PTR in a matter of three days. It will be interesting to see how a melee-ranged offense hero fits in the current roster of heroes. Overall however, the hero looks strong if his abilities are used correctly and he is definitely fun to play!

You can join PTR and try out the hero for yourself.