Overwatch’s latest comic, ‘Retribution’ explores the history of Blackwatch

The newest Overwatch comic titled Retribution gives an in-depth look into the early days of Blackwatch, its black ops division before the organization’s fall.

The comic ties in with an ‘archive’ of news, posted yesterday about the Oslo Incident, in which the reporters were informed about the investigation of the attack had begun, but that it was too early to identify any suspects. Archives also hinted at the new PvE mission taken from Overwatch’s history taking us back to a developer update video earlier in the week, in which Jeff Kaplan revealed that last year’s Uprising event will be renamed to Overwatch.





Blackwatch, the small, secret sub-unit of Overwatch, was tasked with the dirty deeds the front-facing organization could not. Headed up by Gabriel “Reaper” Reyes along with McCree, Genji and Moira worked in the shadows to keep the world safe. The latest comic series explores one of the crucial missions it had undertaken.

Blackwatch has been a fan-favourite even though the organisation does not exist currently in the gaming world. Overwatch was destroyed, after Blackwatch’s operations were exposed with the UN intervention. Despite their crucial role in the first generation and the demand for more information by the fans, Blizzard has only revealed how their missions looked like until now.

The comic takes place in the past when Overwatch and Blackwatch were still operating and gives us a lot more information on Widowmaker’s husband, Gérard Lacroix, and Gabriel Reyes. Blackwatch’s members are seen boarding a ship at the end of the comics and McCree seems to be the star of the show this time while Moira and Genji make cameo appearances. The former is also found working on some spooky genetic interference behind the scenes who also happens to be the only Blackwatch member who does not have a Blackwatch skin. But she is seen with a Blackwatch uniform in the comic hinting that this might be an unlockable skin once the event goes live.

The game has been consistently giving us slices of the backstory with animated shorts and comics accompanied by various events, this event would likely give us an idea about the less talked about operations of Blackwatch. This event is also bringing with itself a new map set in Venice, Italy.