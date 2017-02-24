‘Overwatch’, ‘Uncharted: 4: A Thief’s End’ win multiple accolades at Dice Awards 2017

The recent instalment of industry awards was conferred yesterday, at Las Vegas. The 20th edition of the DICE Awards concluded by awarding accolades in 24 categories.

The nominations were dominated by Naughty Dog’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, which was nominated in 10 categories including Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction, design and even in the ‘Game of the Year’ category.

Other games which picked multiple nominations included Playdead’s Inside, which picked up nine nominations, followed by Battlefield 1 with eight nominations, The Last Guardian with seven, Overwatch with six and Titanfall 2 with four.

Blizzard’s multiplayer shooter, Overwatch took home the bragging rights with the ‘Game of the Year’ award. Overwatch and Uncharted 4 have been the shining beacons of last year, bagging awards at almost every event. Even at the prestigious ‘Game Awards’ 2017 edition, both of these games took home multiple titles. Overwatch won ‘Game of the Year’ award at that ceremony as well. Playdead’s Inside has been a commendable competitor as well.

Here is the complete list of nominees and winners:

Game of the Year

Battlefield 1

Inside

Overwatch (Winner)

Pokemon Go

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

1979 Revolution: Black Friday

Battlefield 1

Inside (Winner)

The Last Guardian

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

I Expect You to Die

Inside

Overwatch (Winner)

Owlboy

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay

Battlefield 1

Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft

Overwatch (Winner)

Titanfall 2

The Division

Handheld Game of the Year

Dragon Quest Builders

Fire Emblem Fates

Kirby: Planet Robobot

Pokemon Sun and Moon (Winner)

Severed

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

The Banner Saga 2

Deus Ex Go

Fire Emblem Fates

Civilization VI (Winner)

XCOM 2

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 17

Madden NFL 17

MLB The Show 16

NBA 2K17

Steep (Winner)

RPG/Massively Multiplayer Game of the Year

Dark Souls III (Winner)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Hyper Light Drifter

The Division

World of Warcraft: Legion

Racing Game of the Year

Forza Horizon 3 (Winner)

Driveclub VR

Fighting Game of the Year

EA Sports UFC 2

Guilty Gear Xrd – Revelator

Killer Instinct Season 3

Pokken Tournament

Street Fighter V (Winner)

Family Game of the Year

Dragon Quest Builders

Lego Star Wars The Force Awakens

Ratchet & Clank (Winner)

Rock Band Rivals

Super Mario Maker 3DS

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

SUPERHOT VR (Winner)

Eagle Flight

I Expect You To Die

The Lab

Job Simulator

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Battlefield 1

No Man’s Sky

Overwatch

Titanfall 2

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Winner)

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Firewatch

Inside

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Winner)

Oxenfree

That Dragon, Cancer

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

Battlefield 1 (Winner)

Inside

The Last Guardian

Quantum Break

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Doom (Winner)

Abzu

Battlefield 1

The Last Guardian

Titanfall 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Reyes

Firewatch – Delilah

Firewatch – Henry

The Last Guardian – Trico (Winner)

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Nathan Drake

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Battlefield 1

Firewatch

Inside (Winner)

The Last Guardian

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Inside

The Last Guardian

Overwatch

Street Fighter V

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Winner)

D.I.C.E. Sprite Award

1979 Revolution: Black Friday

Firewatch

Inside (Winner)

Superhot

That Dragon, Cancer

Adventure Game of the Year

Firewatch

Inside

King’s Quest: The Complete Collection

The Last Guardian

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Winner)

Action Game of the Year

Battlefield 1

Doom

Gears of War 4

Overwatch (Winner)

Titanfall 2

Mobile Game of the Year

Clash Royale

Crashlands

Gardenscapes – New Acres

Pokemon Go (Winner)

Reigns

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Eagle Flight (Winner)

I Expect You To Die

Job Simulator

Tilt Brush

SUPERHOT VR