Latest Videos


February 24-2017
‘Overwatch’, ‘Uncharted: 4: A Thief’s End’ win multiple accolades at Dice Awards 2017

3:00 pm 24/02/2017 By AnimationXpress Team

The recent instalment of industry awards was conferred yesterday, at Las Vegas. The 20th edition of the DICE Awards concluded by awarding accolades in 24 categories.

The nominations were dominated by Naughty Dog’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, which was nominated in 10 categories including Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction, design and even in the ‘Game of the Year’ category.

Other games which picked multiple nominations included Playdead’s Inside, which picked up nine nominations, followed by Battlefield 1 with eight nominations, The Last Guardian with seven, Overwatch with six and Titanfall 2 with four.

Overwatch

Overwatch

Blizzard’s multiplayer shooter, Overwatch took home the bragging rights with the ‘Game of the Year’ award.  Overwatch and Uncharted 4 have been the shining beacons of last year, bagging awards at almost every event. Even at the prestigious ‘Game Awards’ 2017 edition, both of these games took home multiple titles. Overwatch won ‘Game of the Year’ award at that ceremony as well. Playdead’s Inside has been a commendable competitor as well.

Here is the complete list of nominees and winners:

Game of the Year

Battlefield 1
Inside
Overwatch (Winner)
Pokemon Go
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

1979 Revolution: Black Friday
Battlefield 1
Inside (Winner)
The Last Guardian
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

I Expect You to Die
Inside
Overwatch (Winner)
Owlboy
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay

Battlefield 1
Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft
Overwatch (Winner)
Titanfall 2
The Division

Handheld Game of the Year

Dragon Quest Builders
Fire Emblem Fates
Kirby: Planet Robobot
Pokemon Sun and Moon (Winner)
Severed

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

The Banner Saga 2
Deus Ex Go
Fire Emblem Fates
Civilization VI (Winner)
XCOM 2

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 17
Madden NFL 17
MLB The Show 16
NBA 2K17
Steep (Winner)

RPG/Massively Multiplayer Game of the Year

Dark Souls III (Winner)
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
Hyper Light Drifter
The Division
World of Warcraft: Legion

Racing Game of the Year

Forza Horizon 3 (Winner)
Driveclub VR

Fighting Game of the Year

EA Sports UFC 2
Guilty Gear Xrd – Revelator
Killer Instinct Season 3
Pokken Tournament
Street Fighter V (Winner)

Family Game of the Year

Dragon Quest Builders
Lego Star Wars The Force Awakens
Ratchet & Clank (Winner)
Rock Band Rivals
Super Mario Maker 3DS

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

SUPERHOT VR (Winner)
Eagle Flight
I Expect You To Die
The Lab
Job Simulator

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Battlefield 1
No Man’s Sky
Overwatch
Titanfall 2
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Winner)

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Firewatch
Inside
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Winner)
Oxenfree
That Dragon, Cancer

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

Battlefield 1 (Winner)
Inside
The Last Guardian
Quantum Break
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Doom (Winner)
Abzu
Battlefield 1
The Last Guardian
Titanfall 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Reyes
Firewatch – Delilah
Firewatch – Henry
The Last Guardian – Trico (Winner)
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Nathan Drake

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Battlefield 1
Firewatch
Inside (Winner)
The Last Guardian
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Inside
The Last Guardian
Overwatch
Street Fighter V
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Winner)

D.I.C.E. Sprite Award

1979 Revolution: Black Friday
Firewatch
Inside (Winner)
Superhot
That Dragon, Cancer

Adventure Game of the Year

Firewatch
Inside
King’s Quest: The Complete Collection
The Last Guardian
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Winner)

Action Game of the Year

Battlefield 1
Doom
Gears of War 4
Overwatch (Winner)
Titanfall 2

Mobile Game of the Year

Clash Royale
Crashlands
Gardenscapes – New Acres
Pokemon Go (Winner)
Reigns

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Eagle Flight (Winner)
I Expect You To Die
Job Simulator
Tilt Brush
SUPERHOT VR

  • Most Popular


  • Latest News

    • Copyright © 2017 AnimationXpress. All rights reserved.

    Subscribe to our newsletter to get updates on the Animation, VFX, Gaming & Comics sectors.