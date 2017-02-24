‘Overwatch’, ‘Uncharted: 4: A Thief’s End’ win multiple accolades at Dice Awards 2017

The recent instalment of industry awards was conferred yesterday, at Las Vegas. The 20th edition of the DICE Awards concluded by awarding accolades in 24 categories.
The nominations were dominated by Naughty Dog’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, which was nominated in 10 categories including Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction, design and even in the ‘Game of the Year’ category.
Other games which picked multiple nominations included Playdead’s Inside, which picked up nine nominations, followed by Battlefield 1 with eight nominations, The Last Guardian with seven, Overwatch with six and Titanfall 2 with four.
Blizzard’s multiplayer shooter, Overwatch took home the bragging rights with the ‘Game of the Year’ award. Overwatch and Uncharted 4 have been the shining beacons of last year, bagging awards at almost every event. Even at the prestigious ‘Game Awards’ 2017 edition, both of these games took home multiple titles. Overwatch won ‘Game of the Year’ award at that ceremony as well. Playdead’s Inside has been a commendable competitor as well.
Here is the complete list of nominees and winners:
Game of the Year
Battlefield 1
Inside
Overwatch (Winner)
Pokemon Go
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
1979 Revolution: Black Friday
Battlefield 1
Inside (Winner)
The Last Guardian
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
I Expect You to Die
Inside
Overwatch (Winner)
Owlboy
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay
Battlefield 1
Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft
Overwatch (Winner)
Titanfall 2
The Division
Handheld Game of the Year
Dragon Quest Builders
Fire Emblem Fates
Kirby: Planet Robobot
Pokemon Sun and Moon (Winner)
Severed
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
The Banner Saga 2
Deus Ex Go
Fire Emblem Fates
Civilization VI (Winner)
XCOM 2
Sports Game of the Year
FIFA 17
Madden NFL 17
MLB The Show 16
NBA 2K17
Steep (Winner)
RPG/Massively Multiplayer Game of the Year
Dark Souls III (Winner)
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
Hyper Light Drifter
The Division
World of Warcraft: Legion
Racing Game of the Year
Forza Horizon 3 (Winner)
Driveclub VR
Fighting Game of the Year
EA Sports UFC 2
Guilty Gear Xrd – Revelator
Killer Instinct Season 3
Pokken Tournament
Street Fighter V (Winner)
Family Game of the Year
Dragon Quest Builders
Lego Star Wars The Force Awakens
Ratchet & Clank (Winner)
Rock Band Rivals
Super Mario Maker 3DS
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
SUPERHOT VR (Winner)
Eagle Flight
I Expect You To Die
The Lab
Job Simulator
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Battlefield 1
No Man’s Sky
Overwatch
Titanfall 2
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Winner)
Outstanding Achievement in Story
Firewatch
Inside
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Winner)
Oxenfree
That Dragon, Cancer
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design
Battlefield 1 (Winner)
Inside
The Last Guardian
Quantum Break
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Doom (Winner)
Abzu
Battlefield 1
The Last Guardian
Titanfall 2
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Reyes
Firewatch – Delilah
Firewatch – Henry
The Last Guardian – Trico (Winner)
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Nathan Drake
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Battlefield 1
Firewatch
Inside (Winner)
The Last Guardian
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Inside
The Last Guardian
Overwatch
Street Fighter V
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Winner)
D.I.C.E. Sprite Award
1979 Revolution: Black Friday
Firewatch
Inside (Winner)
Superhot
That Dragon, Cancer
Adventure Game of the Year
Firewatch
Inside
King’s Quest: The Complete Collection
The Last Guardian
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Winner)
Action Game of the Year
Battlefield 1
Doom
Gears of War 4
Overwatch (Winner)
Titanfall 2
Mobile Game of the Year
Clash Royale
Crashlands
Gardenscapes – New Acres
Pokemon Go (Winner)
Reigns
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Eagle Flight (Winner)
I Expect You To Die
Job Simulator
Tilt Brush
SUPERHOT VR