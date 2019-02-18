‘Overwatch’ monopoly card game and toys to be available on stores from August

Hasbro is launching a series of toys and games themed around the character-driven shooter, including Monopoly Overwatch Collector’s Edition. The boardgame which costs around $50 is available for pre-order at GameStop and aims to release this August 2019.

The board game has turned maps into properties, cards into loot boxes and player pieces into familiar characters like D.Va and Winston. However, the collection also includes the action figures in particular to the game Overwatch which stands out.

Blizzard who is the creator of game Overwatch is almost certainly making a push in advertising and merchandising for the game as the fans have been expressing concerns over a perceived drop in the game’s popularity.

The toy maker is launching several six-inch action figures depicting several memorable characters. You’ll find $23 single-character kits that include Lucio, Reaper, Sombra and Tracer, but the real highlight may be a $50 Reinhardt figure) whose massive frame is complemented by an equally giant energy shield.

Beyond that, you’ll also find a trio of $10 Nerf MicroShot dart blasters based on the signature weapons of Lucio, Mei and Roadhog, as well as a line of masks that include Genji and Tracer.

Overall Overwatch Monopoly will consist of six characters, six group leader cards, 16 objective cards, nine loot box cards, four reminder cards, one number die, one ability die, 90 plastic HP chips, a premium box and a game guide.