‘Overwatch’ crosses 30 million players within one year of release

Yet another milestone has been touched by Blizzard’s newest IP. Released back in May last year, the company’s hit multiplayer shooter, Overwatch has reached 30 million player-base and id still growing, according to the company.

Since its release last year, the game has been through a lot; including several events and two cross promotions with the company’s own MOBA, Heroes of the Storm. Overwatch has successfully managed to create an immersive back-story for its game, with numerous animated shorts and comics. There have been three hero releases since the game was launched. Two standard maps were also launched (QP/Comp) and one arcade map (Eco Point Antartica).

More than 30 million players have charged into Overwatch! Thanks for grouping up with us, heroes. We couldn’t ask for a better team. 💙 pic.twitter.com/j2lRsUtpnd — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 28, 2017

The game managed to pretty much nullify the competition from its competitors with games from (almost) the same genre which released around the same time. Proving good as an esports title as well, Overwatch has managed to draw attention from the community worldwide with multiple tournaments while also dominating almost all gaming award programs.

Now that the path for the game is pretty solidified, it will further get challenging for the team working on it as the expectations are bound to be risen.

The game is currently having its ‘Uprising’ event, which tells the history of the game’s face, Tracer’s, first mission in the omnic infested King’s Row.