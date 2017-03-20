‘Overwatch’ and ‘Uncharted 4′ continue dominating awards, this time at SXSW

Another awards recognising the best games from the previous year was held over the weekend. South by South West or SXSW not only showed off amazing tech, music and movies but also paid stern attention to gaming.

It didn’t come as a surprise when Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End won the highest accolade of the evening, the ‘Game of The Year’. Apart from the most prestigious title, the offering from Naughty Dog studios also won best Visual Achievement, Excellence in Animation, Most Memorable Character and Excellence in Narrative.

Other winners included Blizzard’s shooter Overwatch, which also won multiple accolades like best eSports, Excellence in Multiplayer, Most Promising New IP and Trending Game of the Year.

Overwatch and Uncharted 4 have been dominating almost all gaming awards in the recent times, thus, it did not come as a surprise to many when these two games took the highest number of awards home.



Other games that won awards are:

Battlefield 1: Sound Effects and Technical Achievement.

DOOM: Gameplay and Music.

Tellatale’s Batman Series: For converging the famous comic-book hero with the studio’s unique take on adventure gaming.

As expected, Pokemon Go won the Mobile Game of the Year award. Dishonored 2 received an award for design as well.

Overwatch has recently won the best game awards at the GDC Game Awards 2017, the DICE awards and The Game Awards 2017. With an award in the best eSports category, Blizzard’s upcoming Overwatch league would be even more lucrative.