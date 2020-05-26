Outfit7 to unveil new title ‘My Talking Tom Friends’ on 12 June

Outfit7, the creator of virtual pet mobile games, has announced that its new title is named as My Talking Tom Friends. It will be available to download worldwide on all platforms from 12 June 2020. According to them it will be most advanced in Talking Tom and Friends franchise, it has a sandbox approach that will allow users to play any way they want.

“From the beginning, we knew we were working on something special – something that hadn’t ever been done before. We set out with the vision to take the whole genre to the next level. We wanted to give fans the perfect blend of caring for their favorite characters and having amazing experiences with them. And where the line between “you” and “them” disappears as you get drawn into the bright, vivid world of games, fun, and friendship. From the great results and millions of downloads in the soft launch phase, I think we can confidently say we achieved all that,” said Outfit7 senior game designer and part of the team behind My Talking Tom Friends Barbara Erman.

The latest addition in the franchise will allow players to play with all of the Talking Tom and Friends characters – at the same time!