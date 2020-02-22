Outfit7 Limited taps Epic Story Media as the U.S. and Canadian licensing agent for ‘Talking Tom and Friends’

Independent content creation, distribution, and licensing company Epic Story Media (ESM) has been appointed by Outfit7 Limited as the U.S. and Canadian licensing agent for its award-winning flagship family entertainment brand, Talking Tom and Friends.

ESM will assemble a consumer products program with key categories, including toys, plush, publishing, party/novelty, experiential/events and promotions.

ESM founder and el presidente Ken Faier said, “We’re extremely excited to join forces with Outfit7 Limited and work on one of the world’s strongest gaming and video brands.”

Outfit7 Limited has developed and launched over 22 Talking Tom and Friends mobile games, which have received over 10 billion downloads globally till date. In 2019, its innovative virtual pet game, My Talking Tom 2 was ranked as the sixth most-played mobile game in the world. The Talking Tom and Friends brand is also one of the top 20 favourite game brands in the U.S. and has amassed over 325 million local views across its YouTube content.

Talking Tom and Friends was the seventh most-viewed brand on YouTube in 2018. Overall, the brand has received over 23 billion YouTube views worldwide. Its popular, original content is a global sensation, with over 40 billion total views to date. Fans spend around 1.6 million hours watching shows like the award-winning CGI animated Talking Tom and Friends, the hilarious Talking Tom Shorts or Talking Tom and Friends Minis, or the new Talking Tom Heroes series every day.

ESM Licensing and Merchandising head David Sztoser added, “We will leverage Talking Tom and Friends’ success and build an innovative and robust licensing program in the U.S. and Canada.”