“Our ambition with Trigo is to reach international markets”: Vivek Bhutyani on Trigo being selected in top 5 at 2017 MIP Junior International Pitch

Lattu Kids’ extremely promising domestic IP Trigo has been selected in the top five programmes at the 2017 MIP Junior International Pitch! What can be better news!

“The feeling is amazing,” said Lattu Kids CEO Vivek Bhutyani. And the feeling is amazing for all of us too! Animation studios from all over the world submit their IPs for the pitch. It is indeed commendable for an Indian IP to emerge in the top five.

Mip Junior’s International Pitch is an opportunity for creators and producers seeking financing for projects in development, apart from getting visibility. After reviewing over one hundred projects, collected via the MIPJunior Screenings Library, MIP Junior’s industry jury choses the five best programmes to pitch live on the MIPJunior stage. It proves as a unique competition to discover new kids TV promising projects.

Trigo is among the top five IPs that will be pitched at the venue Cannes, France tomorrow. Out of the five minutes that the presenters of the IP have, one minute is given to showcase the trailer while the remaining four minutes, they can talk about the plans for the IP. Post that, the jury asks questions to the presenters.

“Trigo has garnered strong interests from lot of broadcasters across the globe. After pitching, we may be able to crack fruitful deals,” shares Bhutyani.

“India was primarily known as a service destination for animation content. So we are not valued when we take our IPs globally,” he adds.

“Our ambition with Trigo is to reach international markets and make it as successful and big as other properties. Over a period of five to seven years, we want to make Trigo a global IP which is originally from India,” he says, talking about how he also wants to make it big in the licensing and merchandising segment.

Lattu Kids, India’s first fully integrated kids entertainment network, was founded with the aim to deliver the best possible content for children. They fulfil this purpose through careful creation and curation of creative yet value-driven content. The videos available on their app catering to topics such as mathematics, phonetics, vocabulary and life wisdoms.

Trigo also had four nominations at FICCI BAF Awards– Promo Film (International), Promo Film (Indian), Episode (International) and Episode (Indian) earlier this year.