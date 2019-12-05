Oscars: ‘Lion King,’ ‘Gemini Man’ and ‘Cats’ Among 20 films to advance in VFX category

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday announced the 20 films in the running for this season’s Oscar in visual effects.The year saw a lot of VFX prowess and artistry, the list features Jon Favreau’s photoreal CG retelling of The Lion King, the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Cats.

Contenders also include the de-aging/digital work on Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, the digital Will Smith in Gemini Man and a collection of de-aged Marvel characters in Avengers: Endgame. The list also features some invisible work, such as that in Sam Mendes’ WWI story 1917 and James Mangold’s racing drama Ford v. Ferrari.

The Academy’s VFX branch executive committee determined the preliminary list of films eligible for further awards consideration. Later this month, the committee will select a shortlist of 10 films that will advance to nominations voting.

The complete list of films is below.

Ad Astra

The Aeronauts

Aladdin

Alita: Battle Angel

Avengers: Endgame

Captain Marvel

Cats

Dumbo

Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Ford v. Ferrari

Gemini Man

The Irishman

Jumanji: The Next Level

The Lion King

Men in Black: International

Midway

1917

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Terminator: Dark Fate