The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday announced the 20 films in the running for this season’s Oscar in visual effects.The year saw a lot of VFX prowess and artistry, the list features Jon Favreau’s photoreal CG retelling of The Lion King, the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Cats.
Contenders also include the de-aging/digital work on Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, the digital Will Smith in Gemini Man and a collection of de-aged Marvel characters in Avengers: Endgame. The list also features some invisible work, such as that in Sam Mendes’ WWI story 1917 and James Mangold’s racing drama Ford v. Ferrari.
The Academy’s VFX branch executive committee determined the preliminary list of films eligible for further awards consideration. Later this month, the committee will select a shortlist of 10 films that will advance to nominations voting.
The complete list of films is below.
Ad Astra
The Aeronauts
Aladdin
Alita: Battle Angel
Avengers: Endgame
Captain Marvel
Cats
Dumbo
Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Ford v. Ferrari
Gemini Man
The Irishman
Jumanji: The Next Level
The Lion King
Men in Black: International
Midway
1917
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Terminator: Dark Fate