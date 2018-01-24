Oscar reveals the top five nominations of 2017 for VFX and animation

The Oscars 2018 may still be many a moons away, but the excitement’s peaking as the final list of nominees were drafted. As many as 20 movies started in the race for the best visual effects, but now its whittled down to just five.

Cult space odyssey Star Wars continues its legacy at the Holy Grail of awards with its latest offering The Last Jedi, whereas the likes of Blade Runner 2049, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and War for the Planet of the Apes too make the cut. Kong: Skull Island, completing the top five, looks to upset the applecart, having been nominated ahead of favourites Alien: Covenant and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

After a successful spell at the BAFTA and Golden Globe, Coco now flutters the eyelashes in the direction of Oscars as the Disney Pixar animation feature has bagged another nomination.

Joining it in the race for the coveted prize would be Boss Baby, Ferdinand, Loving Vincent and the sleeper hit international co-production, The Breadwinner.

The ninetieth edition of Academy Awards will roll out its red carpet on 4 March 2018 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, US.