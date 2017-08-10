Orka and Purple Turtle partner to launch bean bags and ottomans in India and Middle East

Orka, world’s largest bean bags selling brand has signed a licensing deal with Purple Turtle – India’s popular animated character with a global appeal – to launch an exciting range of designer bean bags, ottomans, wall decal and much more for kids.

Young ones in India and Middle East can now enjoy and experience the adorable characters Purple Turtle and colour fairies with Orka’s specially designed bean bags and ottomans.

Commenting on the partnership, Orka founder Chandan Kumar said, “Orka the brand was incepted with just one vision – A bean bag in every house. We are proud to leverage the brand equity of Purple Turtle to tap into coveted preschool kids category. The growing popularity of Purple Turtle and colour fairies across the globe will help us in positioning our products in this category. We are confident that kids will love our uniquely designed bean bags and ottomans which will take them to the wonder world of their favourite animated characters.”

Originally introduced in 2012 by Aadarsh, the Purple Turtle books have been published in 30 countries including U.S, U.K, China and Russia and in six regional languages in India with over one million copies published till now.

Talking about the deal, Aadarsh director Manish Rajoria said “Orka brand, through its parent company Setner is a leader in providing high quality bean bags and ottomans. We are confident that our partnership with Orka will allow us to further expand the growing popularity of Purple Turtle with this new product lineage. Kids will have more fun with these amazing bean bags and will be able to enjoy many of Purple Turtle adventures and pageant of colours that exist in all parts of the world with our lovely colour fairies.”

The Purple Turtle (78×7 min, 3D HD) animation featuring the world’s cutest turtle is based on a little guy who stands out of the normal crowd because he tends to think differently than others.