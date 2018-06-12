‘Ori and the Will of the Wisps’ E3 trailer looks absolutely enchanting

A new trailer for Ori and the Will of the Wisps was announced by Microsoft at E3 with a new trailer. The game is a sequel to the 2015’s Ori and the Blind Forest, created by the same Austrian indie studio, Moon Studios.

The game was announced during the Xbox E3 press briefing. Just like its predecessor, this one would be a side-scrolling styled, replete with puzzles.

The new trailer looks absolutely magical with the world filled with idyllic landscapes, forests and mystical creatures. The title features Ori, a spirit being and Sien, who fills the role of Ori’s guide.

The trailer showcases Ori traversing through the enchanted forests, caves and skies with a string of creatures around. While some look to be neutral ones, some of them definitely give out a rather dark vibes, like a spectral wolf and a titanic arachnid creature.

This title will be a part of the Xbox Play Anywhere bundle, which can be played over Xbox and Windows PC. The game is set to be released in 2019, no specific dates have been revealed so far.