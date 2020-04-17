One Take Media Co. (OTMC) launches new OTT app, Playflix

One Take Media Co (OTMC), a global content production and distribution hub, is all set to foray into the Indian OTT space with newly launched app, Playflix.

With a content library of more than 10,000 hours of content OTMC’s Playflix will include content across a whopping 28 genres ranging from Hollywood Movies in nine languages, Regional language Movies, Kids, Cooking, Korean TV dramas in Hindi and many more.

Being the first ever mover in the Korean content space, OTMC boasts of a Korean library of popular Korean drama series dubbed in Hindi and K-Pop Music. Playflix will highly appeal to all kinds of audience in urban as well as regional audience as it has a varied selection of movies in nine Indian regional languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri and Bengali.

As per KPMG report, “The online video consumption in India has evolved in a significant way in the last couple of years. With consumption now going mass and viewers spending close to 8.5 hours a week on online video, we see a homogenous pattern of consumption emerging cutting across age groups, income levels and professions.”

India is one of the fastest-growing entertainment and media markets globally and is expected to keep that momentum. As data and digital infrastructure has become exceedingly accessible even in small cities of India, the market for OTT has widened enormously. With easy and affordable availability of internet, the internet users have escalated to 500 millions. By 2023 estimation, the internet users are likely to touch $5 billion. Also the penetration of smartphones has surpassed 600 millions.

OTMC founder and CEO Anil Khera shares, “We are very excited to enter the fast moving OTT space with our newest launched app ‘Playflix’. This is the best of time for both consumers and content creators. We are hopeful for an excellent consumer response and we are confident to create our own space in the crowded OTT Market”.

In 2018, the global pay OTT subscription was $14.5 billion and by 2025, it is estimated to be around $179.9 billion dollars. According to a report by Ernst & Young, the number of OTT users in the country will reach 500 million by 2020, making India the second–biggest market after the US. In fiscal year 2018, the OTT market in India was worth Rs. 2,150 crore (Rs. 21.5 billion, US$303 million as of 2018), and its value grew to RS. 35 billion in 2019. The Indian OTT market is expected to grow 45 per cent to reach ₹138 billion by the end of fiscal 2023.

OTMC has been successfully partnered with leading OTT Apps, Broadcasters, Telecom Operators and DTH platforms in India and international networks.

OTMC is also known to produce, acquire and distribute content in various genres like Hollywood Movies, Regional Movies, Kids Animation Contents, Korean Drama series, K Pop, Cooking and many more.