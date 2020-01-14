One Take Media Co (OTMC) brings kids animation show, ‘Detective Meow’ for SAARC region

One Take Media Co (OTMC) has acquired the rights for a unique 3D animated kids series, Detective Meow (2018 production) with 146 Episodes of 13 mins each , available for distribution in SAARC Nations.

Detective Meow is a series based on events at a circus in a small town full of joy. The circus established a detective agency led by Detective Meow, which helps people solve various problems. The emergence of the circus has attracted the attention of Dr Oolong in the town, who’s a small-minded and vicious person. To kick the circus out of the town, he comes up with conspiracies to challenge brave Detective Meow who faces a lot of difficulties with his friends-Piggy Pea and Parrot Q. The series will take us through their journey to show whether their teamwork and wisdom defeats Dr. Oolong.

One Take Media Co, founder and CEO Anil Khera said “ Reading mystery novels has always been an important part of all our childhood. We are sure that kids will thoroughly enjoy this ‘Spy Cat’ show called Detective Meow and will relate to the mysteries involved. Soon Detective Meow will become a part of every child’s daily entertainment dose and they would not want to miss a single episode!”

One Take Media Co. is a content production and distribution hub in Mumbai. It provides content and value added services to leading DTH, Cable, OTT and TV Channels in India and abroad. OTMC provides content in various genres including Hollywood Movies, Hollywood Movies dubbed in Hindi,Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujrati, Bengali, Marathi and Bhojpuri; Kids Animation Movies and Series; Celebrity based Cooking shows, Behind the Scene and Close Up with Hollywood Stars Content and Korean Drama Series and K-Pop.