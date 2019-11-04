One Take Media Co. (OTMC) brings animated series ‘GoGo Bus’ to India

One Take Media (OTMC) has acquired the broadcasting and OTT rights of new 3D Kids animated series, GoGo Bus season one and two with 26 episodes of 13 mins each. These series will be aired globally in Hindi.

GoGo Bus is about the adventures of the children, in a beautiful coastal town, who are learning and playing in Sunshine Forest Kindergarten. To keep the children safe, the kindergarten owner builds the world’s first artificial intelligence school bus, named Gordon. When the children have problems, Gordon helps in solving them by transforming into different vehicles, such as a fire engine, an ambulance, a police car, an aircraft or a salvage vehicle.

He always finds a way to help those kids in need and help them understand and manage emotions, set and achieve goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain positive relationships, and make responsible decisions. He is possibly the best brother and mentor who can guide the kids on their way of growing up.

One Take Media founder and CEO Anil Khera commented, “GoGo Bus is a series which combines learning and fun in a new appealing way will help enhance our already vast library of Kids Animation Content. The show takes a new approach to edutainment, combining social and emotional learning (SEL), some lovable supporting characters, and an exciting central character. We are looking forward to a positive response to this new series of GoGo Bus.”

OTMC is one of the leaders in providing value Added Services and contents to OTT, DTH, Telecom, Cable and Broadcast industries in India , Nepal, UAE, Indonesia, USA & UK. Services include Hollywood Movies, Hollywood Movies dubbed in Hindi & regional languages , Kids animated Series/Movies, Korean TV series and Celebrity based Cooking show.