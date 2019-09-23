One Take Media Co announces ‘Behind-the-Scenes’ and ‘Close up with Stars’

One Take Media Co (OTMC) has announced Behind-the-Scenes featuring some famous Hollywood movies besides another section Close up with Stars which will feature a collection of interviews of famous Hollywood actors.

Marvel’s latest superhero flick Avengers: Endgame has taken the Indian box office by storm, minting Rs. 1.57 billion within three days of release, easily raking in the highest opening weekend for a Hollywood film in the country so far.

Popularity of Hollywood movies is on rise in India and the audiences love Hollywood stars for their larger than life figure. An unbelievable amount of work goes into making a movie. The crew members make a thousand decisions per hour; directors coax real emotion from the talent; actors spend an eternity on sets, sometimes wasting away with boredom. Understandably, all of these moving parts create ample opportunity for unbelievable backstage moments.

Incase of celebrities too, much is unknown beyond their social media profiles. So OTMC is bringing a chance to know celebrities closely. From their personal life to their best and worst working experience , there likes & dislikes, everything under one umbrella – Close up with Stars.

This will bring out a lot of unheard new stories. The show intends to explore the world of celebrities with top Hollywood’s celebrity interviews! Probable celebrities in line are Tom Cruise, Robert downey Jr, Julia Roberts, Angelina Jolie, Scarlett Johansson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Cameron Diaz, George Cloony, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jackie Chan, Johnny Depp, Vin diesel and many more.

One Take Media co founder and CEO Anil Khera said, “Indian audiences are increasingly opting for a spectacle Hollywood film in a theatre. Now it is evident from recent successes that such films have gathered. Audiences connect to their stories and characters. We are happy to bring our audiences the heart pounding reality of behind the scenes from the famous Hollywood movies. We are sure they will definitely enjoy the one to one heart talks with the greatest Hollywood stars.”