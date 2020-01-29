One Take Media Co. adds 100 new kids animation movies to its library

One Take Media Co. (OTMC) is continuously refreshing its content library and adding newer titles at regular intervals. These content acquisitions have kept the customer engaged, satisfied and maintaining stickiness to the platform.

OTMC has been adding newer titles to its library, and most recently acquired 100 new kids animation movies. It includes likes of Easter Sing, Farmtastic Fun, Penguin League, Pixy Dragons, Sea Monsters, Space Guardians, Sir Billi aka Guardians of the Highland, Tyon & Taekwon Heroes and many more.

Sir Billi is an adventure about the race to save the last beaver in Scotland, led by Sir Billi, who’s a veterinarian by profession, skateboarder by passion and grandfather by love. Also known as the Guardian of the Highlands, Sir Billi is a 2012 Scottish computer animated adventure comedy feature film. Directed by Sascha Hartmann, it is Scotland’s first CGI animated feature film. The film stars the voices of Sean Connery, Alan Cumming, Patrick Doyle and Kieron Elliott.

Tyon & Taekwon Heroes is another such animated movie that depicts the power of Taekwondo through four children who defeat the monster and save the world. The four children represent the four powers of nature: wind (Dragon), fire (Phoenix), water (Turtle) and earth (Tiger). In this movie children can understand the basic philosophy and techniques of Taekwondo and enjoy the adventurous story at the same time.

One Take Media founder and CEO Anil Khera said, “Each of the movies are handpicked by One Take Media Co. and they cover all genres of fun, education, entertainment, mystery, adventure and comedy. Not only Children but also Adults will enjoy the bright and beautiful characters, melodious songs and entertaining story line of each of our movies.”

OTMC is a global content production and distribution based in Mumbai, India. It is one of the leaders in providing Value Added Services (VAS) to DTH, Telecom and Cable industries. Services include Hollywood Movies, Hollywood Movies dubbed in Hindi and regional languages, Kids Animation Movies and Series, Celebrity based Cooking show and Korean Content and K Pop. OTMC is also successfully providing content to various OTT Players in India and abroad.