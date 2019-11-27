One Take Media Co. acquires Hollywood thriller ‘Hacker’

One Take Media Co. has acquired the Satellite TV/OTT/VOD rights of Hollywood thriller, Hacker for SAARC Nations.

Good cinematic experience of Hollywood movies has been appreciated by audiences across different demographics in India. Dubbing in different Indian languages helps reach a wider audience base, leading to an increase in contribution to overall revenue collection. Thus, One Take Media has dubbed this movie Hacker in nine Regional Languages namely – Hindi, Marathi, Gujrati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri and Bengali.

Hacker revolves around a teenager, Lara O’Brien who turns to online crime and identity theft to save his family from financial ruin and soon garners attention from a dangerous hacker targeted by the FBI. A little more detailed synopsis goes like : O’Brien comes across an assassination plot of Congress Woman Boyle. Will Lara be able to save the Congress Woman? Will she be successful in tapping the people behind this plot. Will the people hacking into others online privacy matters be caught?

The star Cast includes Haylie Duff, Craig Stark and Dan Spector. Directed by Nadeem Soumah, it was released in 2018 and is produced by Formula Features production house and has had a cumulative box office gross Revenue of $60,228.

One Take Media Co. CEO and founder Anil Khera shared, “We are continuously striving towards providing a delightful viewing experience to all our customers. Hacker is an extremely gripping movie showcasing the viewers the existing world of hackers in the online World. We are excited with this acquisition of Hacker adding to the ever-growing Library of One Take Media’s Hollywood Movies.”

One Take Media Co. is global content production and distribution hub. It distributes content in various genres namely Hollywood Movies in English and Dubbed in Regional Indian Languages, Kids Animation Content, Korean Drama Shows, K-Pop, Bhojpuri Movies and Songs, Tamil Movies, Bengali Movies and Cooking Content.