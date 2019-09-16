One Take Media brings hit animated series ‘Pondemonium’ to India

One Take Media Co has announced to bring hit 3D animation series Pondemonium for SAARC countries. There are 104 episodes available in English, Hindi and other languages.

Pondemonium is titled such for a reason. It features a frog named Joe Croaker who’s good friends with a fly named, Cosmo. Both of them live in a marsh with many of their friends, including both animal and insects.

They go on several adventures together and occasionally face challenges but they always manage to remain friends. This animated series does a wonderful job in showcasing what friendship is all about—loyalty, forgiveness and spending quality time together, even when things aren’t so great. Croaker is a delightful character, with a hearty and funny laugh and he always rushes headlong into things. Cosmo is the one who helps keep him straight.

One Take Media Co founder and CEO Anil Khera said “Watching any animated series is the exciting part of our childhood. We are pleased to showcase Pondemonium series which incorporates vivid colors, rich characters, funny scenes, and the loyalty of friends. This provides family-suitable adventure and entertainment. So, dive into Pondemonium pond for a whole new adventure and we are sure you won’t want to miss a single episode!”

OTMC is one of the leaders in providing value Added Services to DTH, Telecom and Cable industries, services include Hollywood Movies, Hollywood Movies dubbed in Hindi & regional languages , South Movies dubbed in Hindi, Celebrity based Cooking show and Korean TV series.