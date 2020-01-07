One Take Media announces two new titles in Stop Motion Animation and Non-Verbal Animation

One Take Media Co. has always believed in creating a diverse content library – from Hollywood Movies to Animated Content, from regional content to international content. Covering almost 24 genres, now they have forayed into Nonverbal and Stop Motion content.

One Take Media Co. (OTMC) has announced two of Non-verbal and Stop Motion animated projects. Content all over the world have one thing in common – emotions. One can be of nationality, culture or community but emotions are the one thing which unites us all. And that is exactly what Non-verbal contents are pitching for.

The Beet Party is one such example in the nonverbal category. It revolves around five coolest Beetroots in town. They are chilling in the fridge when something new and unexpected arrives on their shelf. It is a series of 104 episodes of two minutes each. It takes only seconds to bring a smile on someone’s face.

Apart from non-verbal content, OTMC also has a wide library of Stop Motion Animations. OTMC has announced its fun filled series Pat and Mat.

Pat and Mat (season one and two) is about two friends facing self-made problems where they try to solve them by using anything impossible and possible and their solutions lead to more problems, in the end the “problem” is fixed and they finish off with their distinctive handshake..

Stop Motion Animation is a technique used in animation to bring static objects to life on screen. This is done by moving the object in increments while filming a frame per increment. When all the frames are played in sequence it shows movement. Stop motion animation is almost as old as the film itself. And not to be mistaken, Stop Motion is no less expensive than any Computer based animation. In fact it is more expensive than 3D CG. It requires a lot of time, money, hard work and patience to finally craft out a piece of perfect art.

OTMC founder and CEO Anil Khera Anil Khera said, “Honestly Pat and Mat and The Beet Party are one of my favorites Animations. It takes less of my time and refreshes me to the core. We feel it is a real talent to engage people of all age groups and also make them happy at the same time without even uttering a word. It is our fondness in such content that gives us confidence in believing that this content of ours is definitely a block buster and game changer.”