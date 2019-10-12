One Piece: Stampede releases trailer dubbed in english

One Piece: Stampede released to enormous success this Summer in Japan. Funimation will be bringing the film to North American theaters later this month, and will not only be screening the original release with English subtitles but an English dubbed release for the film as well. This is big due to the original release for the English dub being paused for the moment in the main anime series, so fans of the dub will have a lot to look forward to.

IGN shared a new trailer for the English dub release of the film on behalf of Funimation, and it shows both older and newer additions to the English dub cast in action. Check it out in the video above!

The English dubbed release of the film will be seeing many returning cast members from the anime series including Colleen Clinkenbeard, Christopher R. Sabat, Luci Christian, Eric Vale, Sonny Strait, Brina Palencia, Stephanie Young, Patrick Seitz, Ian Sinclair, Mike McFarland, Kyle Hebert, Matthew Mercer, T. Axelrod, Jonathan Brooks, Felecia Angelle, Brad Venable, DC Douglas, and Chris Rager as Blackbeard.

The new trailer for the film shows a few bits of new footage not seen in previous trailers including some of the fight between the Supernovas against Douglas Bullet, more cameos of fan-favorites returning to the anime franchise, and more of the Straw Hats in action. But fans will see more for themselves soon enough as Funimation will be bringing One Piece: Stampede to the United States with an English dub on 26 and 30 October 2019

The non-canon film will feature new characters to the franchise as well, with Daman Mills confirmed to be the English voice of the film’s central villain Douglas Bullet and Mick Wingert as Bthe mysterious M.C. of the Pirate Festival, Buena Festa. Other confirmed new additions include Anthony Bowling as Donald and Macy Anne Johnson as Ann.