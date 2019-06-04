‘One Piece’ shows a glimpse of Kuma Reveal

The preview teases that Sabo will be “shocked” at what Kuma looks like, and it’s easy to see why as fans get a glimpse of Kuma’s situation. He is bloodied and chained while one of the Celestial Dragons rides on top of him.

We hope to see how things unfold in the following episode of the arc.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.