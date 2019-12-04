One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Alabasta Arc Trailer disclosed

Today, Bandai Namco dropped a brand new trailer of One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 that outlines the Alabasta Arc, which is actually the beginning phase of the new One Piece game. In this arc, players will fight against Crocodile, who you may know as the president of the Baroque Works, in order to restore peace to the Kingdom of Alabasta.

The Pirate Warriors are back and bring with them a more explosive story, more environments and even crazier attacks in One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

The trailer itself is pretty short, and doesn’t spill much information or new media, however, it does show off Zoro rocking his original outfit in the manga/anime. This is probably the most notable takeaway from the trailer.

For the unversed: the Alabsta Arc is the 11th story arc in the larger One Piece manga and anime, and is also the fifth and final arc in the Alabasta Saga. In it, the Straw Hats finally reach the desert kingdom of Alabasta and begin their race across the land to reach Alubrana before a massive conflict breaks out between rebels and the kingdom’s royal guards. But of course, there are sinister forces working against the Straw Hats in order to prevent them from achieving this.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is slated for release on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch on 26 March 2020 in Japan.