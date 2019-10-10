One Animation and Future Today launch ‘Oddbods & Friends’ OTT app

One Animation’s complete content portfolio, including non-dialogue hit Oddbods, is now available in a custom branded app from American multi-platform video distributor Future Today.

Singapore-based One Animation first launched Oddbods & Friends as a global YouTube channel in 2018. The channel was also released on the YouTube Kids app. To date, Oddbods content has amassed more than 12 billion views on YouTube and the series airs in 180-plus countries on networks including Disney, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, Netflix and Amazon.

Future Today co-founder Vikrant Mathur said, “One Animation prides itself on creating and delivering quality programming that not only educates but provides a full spectrum of entertainment that both children and their parents can enjoy in a safe environment. We are proud to be a partner in the launch of Oddbods & Friends and do not doubt that kids will clamor to access this content!”

Additional companies taking advantage of AVOD opportunities in the kids space right now include UK-based KetchupTV and Viacom-owned PlutoTV.