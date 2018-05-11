ON Animation slates two more animated features in the pipeline

ON Animation, the studios behind The Little Prince and the upcoming Playmobil has slated two more projects including The Badalisc and Little Jules Verne, a 3D film on the early life and adventures of a famous French fantasy writer developed by Aton Soumache and Dimitri Rassam.

Little Jules Verne is a CGI 3D-reimagining of the science-fiction novels such as Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea. Michel Hazanavicius, director of The Artist, will be the script and dialogue writer for the movie with Fabien Mense, who previously worked on Hotel Transylvania handling the visual development.

Lino DiSalvo will direct The Badalisc after debuting as the director for Playmobil. He earlier headed the animation for Raiponce and Frozen. Peter Ackerman, whose credits include Ice Age and the upcoming The Angry Birds Movie 2, is writing the script for the same. DiSalvo and Illumination Entertainment former vice president Tito Ortiz will also play the role as producers.

ON Animation have offices in Los Angeles, Montreal and Paris. The company has an in-house technology and streamlined pipeline making it easy to produce high-quality independent animated films with reasonable budgets.