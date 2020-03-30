Old classics return, India to witness old school VFX imagery; Ramayan, Shaktiman and more

Coronavirus outbreak and 21-day lockdown in India recently spurred on the government to treat the nostalgia-stricken Indian to 80s’ and 90s’ iconic shows — Ramayana and Mahabharat and the recent entrant is fan favourite Shaktiman.

While the broadcasting of epics Ramayan and Mahabharat began on 28 March on public demand, Shaktiman actor and producer announced in his live fan-interaction that India’s beloved superhero will also add to the roster of retelecasts. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday had announced the timings of the programmes.

While Ramayana’s episode will be telecast in morning from 9am to 10am every day, while another will be telecast from 9pm to 10pm, BR Chopra’s Mahabharat will be telecast on DD Bharati with be telecast with one episode at 12pm while another will be telecast at 7pm everyday.

Ramanand Sagar directed Ramayana featured Arun Govil as Ram, Deepali Chikalia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana and Late Dara Singh as Hanuman. The show was originally broadcast from 25 January to 31 July 1988.

The BR Chopra directed Mahabharat featured Gajendra Chauhan, Praveen Kumar, Arjun, Sameer Chitre and Sanjeev Chitre as the Pandavas, Roopa Ganguly playing the role of Draupadi, Nitish Bharadwaj as Krishna, Mukesh Khanna as Bhishma Pitamah and Punit Issar portrayed the role of Duryodhan. It was originally telecast from 2 October 1988 to 24 June 1990.

The government is also deliberating on plans to bygone era classics like the detective show Byomkesh Bakshi, the popular Shah Rukh Khan series Circus, Buniyaad, Mashaal and the Girish Karnad classic Malgudi Days.

