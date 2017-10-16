‘Olaf’s Frozen Adventure’ will have four original songs

The soundtrack from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 21-minute featurette Olaf’s Frozen Adventure will be released by Walt Disney Records on 3 November, 2017, ahead of the featurette.

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure opens in front of Disney-Pixar’s original feature Coco in US theatres on 22 November 2017.

Disney’s featurette introduces four all-new original songs written by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson (Between the Lines), and a score by Christophe Beck, who was behind the score for 2013’s Oscar-winning feature Frozen.

The featurette welcomes back to the big screen the celebrated cast and characters from Frozen, including Josh Gad as unforgettable snowman Olaf, Idina Menzel as Elsa, Kristen Bell as Anna, and Jonathan Groff as Kristoff.

Emmy-winning filmmakers Stevie Wermers-Skelton and Kevin Deters said that the music helped shape the story in unexpected ways. “Music has always been a hallmark of Disney Animation, especially the world of Frozen,” said Deters. “So we’re thrilled to include four new songs to help tell our story.”

“Kate and Elyssa have such a sense of fun and enthusiasm,” added Wermers-Skelton. “The songs really capture the spirit of Olaf and his holiday endeavour.”

The featurette/soundtrack’s original songs include Ring in the Season, The Battle of Flemmingrad, That Time of Year and When We’re Together. The soundtrack also includes Olaf’s Frozen Adventure score suite by Beck, the traditional version of The Ballad of Flemmingrad, plus bonus tracks with instrumental/karaoke versions of each new song.

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure soundtrack list: