DC Comics has released the official playlist for Batman and Catwoman’s wedding and reception which will take place in the upcoming Batman #50. DC Comics handpicked the best wedding/reception songs and assembled the list for the forthcoming celebrations. The list is put together by Tom King, Joëlle Jones, Mikel Janín, Tony Daniel, and Mitch Gerads; and published first on the DC Comics’ official Spotify page.
The song-list includes some of the most popular and some not-so-apt for the wedding standards. The list goes as:
- “Holding Out for a Hero” by Bonnie Tyler; selected by Joëlle Jones
- “Marry You,” Bruno Mars; Tony S. Daniel
- “The Nights,” Avicii; Mitch Gerads
- “More Than You Know,” Axwell /\ Ingrosso; Tony S. Daniel
- “Como un lobo,” Miguel Bosé; Mikel Janín
- “Superman,” Taylor Swift; Mitch Gerads
- “Acrobat,” U2; Mitch Gerads
- “The Girl Is Mine,” Michael Jackson, Paul McCartney; Joëlle Jones
- “Pussycat Meow,” Deee-Lite; Tom King
- “Noches de Boda,” Joaquín Sabina; Mikel Janín
- “I’m A Midnight Mover,” Bobby Womack; Tom King
- “Let’s Pretend We’re Married,” Prince; Tom King
- “Besame Mucho (Anthology 1 Version),” The Beatles; Joëlle Jones
- “Tired of Being Alone,” Al Green; Tom King
- “Es por Ti,” Cómplices; Mikel Janín
- “Jokerman,” Bob Dylan; Mitch Gerads
- “This Could Be The Night,” The Modern Folk Quartet; Tom King
- “Eyes Of Green,” Isobel Campbell & Mark Lanegan; Tom King
- “Thank The Lord For The Night Time,” Neil Diamond; Joëlle Jones
- “Y Nos Dieron las Diez,” Joaquín Sabina; Mikel Janín
- “I’ve Never Been To Me,” Charlene; Joëlle Jones
- “The Night We Met,” Lord Huron; Mitch Gerads
- “My Way,” Calvin Harris; Tony S. Daniel
- “No One’s Gonna Love You,” Band of Horses; Tony S. Daniel
- “Y, ¿si fuera ella?” Alejandro Sanz; Mikel Janín
- “I Will Follow You Into The Dark,” Death Cab for Cutie; Tony S. Daniel
Batman #50 hits the stores on 4 July.