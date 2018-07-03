Official ‘Wedding Reception Playlist’ is out for Batman and Catwoman

DC Comics has released the official playlist for Batman and Catwoman’s wedding and reception which will take place in the upcoming Batman #50. DC Comics handpicked the best wedding/reception songs and assembled the list for the forthcoming celebrations. The list is put together by Tom King, Joëlle Jones, Mikel Janín, Tony Daniel, and Mitch Gerads; and published first on the DC Comics’ official Spotify page.

The song-list includes some of the most popular and some not-so-apt for the wedding standards. The list goes as:

“Holding Out for a Hero” by Bonnie Tyler; selected by Joëlle Jones

“Marry You,” Bruno Mars; Tony S. Daniel

“The Nights,” Avicii; Mitch Gerads

“More Than You Know,” Axwell /\ Ingrosso; Tony S. Daniel

“Como un lobo,” Miguel Bosé; Mikel Janín

“Superman,” Taylor Swift; Mitch Gerads

“Acrobat,” U2; Mitch Gerads

“The Girl Is Mine,” Michael Jackson, Paul McCartney; Joëlle Jones

“Pussycat Meow,” Deee-Lite; Tom King

“Noches de Boda,” Joaquín Sabina; Mikel Janín

“I’m A Midnight Mover,” Bobby Womack; Tom King

“Let’s Pretend We’re Married,” Prince; Tom King

“Besame Mucho (Anthology 1 Version),” The Beatles; Joëlle Jones

“Tired of Being Alone,” Al Green; Tom King

“Es por Ti,” Cómplices; Mikel Janín

“Jokerman,” Bob Dylan; Mitch Gerads

“This Could Be The Night,” The Modern Folk Quartet; Tom King

“Eyes Of Green,” Isobel Campbell & Mark Lanegan; Tom King

“Thank The Lord For The Night Time,” Neil Diamond; Joëlle Jones

“Y Nos Dieron las Diez,” Joaquín Sabina; Mikel Janín

“I’ve Never Been To Me,” Charlene; Joëlle Jones

“The Night We Met,” Lord Huron; Mitch Gerads

“My Way,” Calvin Harris; Tony S. Daniel

“No One’s Gonna Love You,” Band of Horses; Tony S. Daniel

“Y, ¿si fuera ella?” Alejandro Sanz; Mikel Janín

“I Will Follow You Into The Dark,” Death Cab for Cutie; Tony S. Daniel

Batman #50 hits the stores on 4 July.