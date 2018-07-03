Latest Videos


July 3-2018
Official ‘Wedding Reception Playlist’ is out for Batman and Catwoman

7:00 pm 03/07/2018 By AnimationXpress Team

DC Comics has released the official playlist for Batman and Catwoman’s wedding and reception which will take place in the upcoming Batman #50. DC Comics handpicked the best wedding/reception songs and assembled the list for the forthcoming celebrations. The list is put together by Tom King, Joëlle Jones, Mikel Janín, Tony Daniel, and Mitch Gerads; and published first on the DC Comics’ official Spotify page.

The song-list includes some of the most popular and some not-so-apt for the wedding standards. The list goes as:

  • “Holding Out for a Hero” by Bonnie Tyler; selected by Joëlle Jones
  • “Marry You,” Bruno Mars; Tony S. Daniel
  • “The Nights,” Avicii; Mitch Gerads
  • “More Than You Know,” Axwell /\ Ingrosso; Tony S. Daniel
  • “Como un lobo,” Miguel Bosé; Mikel Janín
  • “Superman,” Taylor Swift; Mitch Gerads
  • “Acrobat,” U2; Mitch Gerads
  • “The Girl Is Mine,” Michael Jackson, Paul McCartney; Joëlle Jones
  • “Pussycat Meow,” Deee-Lite; Tom King
  • “Noches de Boda,” Joaquín Sabina; Mikel Janín
  • “I’m A Midnight Mover,” Bobby Womack; Tom King
  • “Let’s Pretend We’re Married,” Prince; Tom King
  • “Besame Mucho (Anthology 1 Version),” The Beatles; Joëlle Jones
  • “Tired of Being Alone,” Al Green; Tom King
  • “Es por Ti,” Cómplices; Mikel Janín
  • “Jokerman,” Bob Dylan; Mitch Gerads
  • “This Could Be The Night,” The Modern Folk Quartet; Tom King
  • “Eyes Of Green,” Isobel Campbell & Mark Lanegan; Tom King
  • “Thank The Lord For The Night Time,” Neil Diamond; Joëlle Jones
  • “Y Nos Dieron las Diez,” Joaquín Sabina; Mikel Janín
  • “I’ve Never Been To Me,” Charlene; Joëlle Jones
  • “The Night We Met,” Lord Huron; Mitch Gerads
  • “My Way,” Calvin Harris; Tony S. Daniel
  • “No One’s Gonna Love You,” Band of Horses; Tony S. Daniel
  • “Y, ¿si fuera ella?” Alejandro Sanz; Mikel Janín
  • “I Will Follow You Into The Dark,” Death Cab for Cutie; Tony S. Daniel

Batman #50 hits the stores on 4 July.

