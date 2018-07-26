Official trailer for Matt Groening’s Netflix series ‘Disenchantment’ released

At San Diego Comic-Con, Netflix released the first official trailer of their adult animation Disenchantment during the TV show’s panel. While the teaser trailer was released on 28 June with 30 seconds of the actual footage, the new trailer offers clear in-depth insights into Matt Groening’s upcoming series. Groening’s earlier series Futurama was first broadcasted almost 20 years back.

Disenchantment will launch on 17 August with 10-episode series which focuses on the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland. The story depicts the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean along with her feisty elf called by Elfo and her personal demon Luci. In the story, the trio encounters ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and other human fools.

The series will feature voice talents such as Abbi Jacobson for Bean, Nat Faxon for Elfo, Eric Andre for Luci, along with John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery. Rough Draft Studios who had produced the animation for Futurama have worked upon Disenchantment’s animation. The series is produced by ULULU Company for Netflix and Groening and Josh Weinstein (The Simpsons, Futurama) serves as the executive producers.

Here is the extended look of the Netflix series: