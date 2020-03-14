NYVFXWAALA opens a branch at Hyderabad, soon to start operations

With the success of Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior and having lent their VFX prowess in big-ticket Bollywood projects like Malang and Suryavanshi, India’s VFX landscape is steadily being shaped by studios like NYVFXWAALA studio. With an aim to spread its footprints beyond Mumbai, the studio has now opened its outpost in the AVGC-friendly state of India, Hyderabad.

Given the significant impetus given by the state government to the AVGC industry, Hyderabad has become one of the major hotspots in the M & E space. NYVFXWAALA, which opened its outpost recently, is on a roll, planning to carry out operations in full swing on the upcoming projects.

Ace Actor and producer Ajay Devgn who also partly owns the studio had recently posted the announcement about its growing presence. He shared, “Happy & proud to make this announcement. NY VFXWAALA “A Division of Ajay Devgn FFilms”

The studio is set to be completely functional owing to the fount of talent in the city of Hyderabad that it plans to capitalise on.

The initial process might be delayed due to anti-Coronavirus measures taken by the government but the operations will be in full tilt once the situation is under control. Founded only in 2015, The VFX People has already established itself in the visual effects segment and its glittering portfolio includes a few Bollywood biggies such as Bajirao Mastani, Tamasha, Dilwale, Dangal and Shivaay. The studio’s latest service was for Malang and Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior.

NY VFXWAALA currently operates out of Malad with a strength of around 400 employees, but is set to see a spurt in its operations now that it has a second address. Stay updated with us for further news on this!