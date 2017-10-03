NY VFXWAALA share Ranveer Singh’s first look in the upcoming ‘Padmavati’

For all the Ranveer Singh fans anxiously waiting to catch a glimpse of the star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming magnum opus Padmavati, behold! That day has finally come.

NY VFXWAALA’s Prasad Sutar has shared the first look of Singh as the much-maligned Alauddin Khilji, and mind you, the Befikre star sports a badassery that’s hardly seen of him before.

Rolling in cinemas on 1 December, the razzmatazz surrounding the period drama is hard to ignore. And now with Ranveer’s crack at hogging the promo poster, the mania is all set to go up by a notch or two.

If Bajirao Mastani is seen as a yardstick, one can naturally expect similar, gripping visual effects in this one too, for both aren’t just based on historical events, but crafted on a grandiose scale by peerless Bhansali. And NY VFXWAALA are to be credited for the VFX of Padmavati.

Co-produced by Bhansali and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Padmavati also stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini and Shahid Kapoor as Mahavar Ratan Singh.