Novel Entertainment’s ‘Horrid Henry’ goes on world tour through Zodiak Kids

Banijay Group’s Zodiak Kids has secured global broadcast and SVOD deals for Novel Entertainment’s animated series Horrid Henry. The global deals are inked for all four seasons.

Turner Broadcasting Asia has renewed seasons one-four for Asia Pacific while Netflix is further committing to the first 52 episodes for North America, France, Australia, New Zealand. Media Corp Singapore will air season four, TG4 Ireland has picked up seasons three and four, ERT Greece has renewed season one and Pop Slovenia has taken dates to air seasons one-three. All existing episodes will also be available for viewing through iTunes in the UK.

Novel’s four-time BAFTA-nominated TV series is one of the biggest children’s animated shows in the UK. The brand has also extended to include film, stage, radio and online extensions apart from being involved in a licensing and merchandising programme.

Till date, Zodiak Kids has sold the series to over 90 territories with broadcasters on board across the globe including: ABC Australia, RTE Eire, Mediacorp Singapore, Gulli France, NRK Norway, Hulu US, SVT Sweden, YLE Finland, RTP Portugal, TVP1 in Poland, and Al Jazeerah Middle East.

The digital arena is a huge area of growth for Horrid Henry. The show is available through Netflix in the UK and on both Hulu and Netflix in the US. The Horrid Henry website has over 1.8 million users making more than 12 million visits.

Horrid Henry is produced by Lucinda Whiteley and Mike Watts.