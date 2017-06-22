Not a farewell to remember: Michael Bay’s final Transformers outing seems to be headed for a crash

With a large section of the movie fanatics awaiting the release of the latest robo flick Transformers: The Last Knight with bated breath, the fifth installment of the film series has opened to an underwhelming response in certain parts of the globe.

Based on the ‘Transformers’ toy series by the American toy and board game company Hasbro, the movie signals the last of the franchise to be directed by the great Michael Bay who bids adieu to the bot series though not in a way one expects of him. It seems like Bay who has directed all the previous Transformers movies till date has got exhausted of ideas.

The Last Knight has been at the receiving end of some dreaded criticism by the movie critics, also quoting a step down from the previous edition. And if the opening day collections of $14 million are anything to go by, then Bay’s latest directorial venture is headed for a disaster.

The movie grossed the lowest revenue on the day of its release as compared to all previous Transformer movies, and may also break the trend of generating at least $1 billion in revenue from its worldwide release.

For the fans in India, the wait is almost over as the movie opens in cinemas this Friday. But what we have deduced from the trailer is Transformers engaging in a conflict with the same humans whose land they once protected. Optimus Prime, banished in the inconspicuous corners of the outer space till now, revives and dons a villain’s hat here. He could be seen tussling with other Autobots.

Domestically, the Transformers franchise has quite a cult following among the movie-goers. So the Last Knight can expect a decent return, although for that it has to fend off the stiff competition that Salman Khan’s Tubelight is set to give. The Bollywood star is back with yet another Eid special and it is hard to imagine the fans ditching ‘bhai’ for a Hollywood film.

If anything, it seems like this Transformers movie is all set to join the band of duds for this year, which already has the likes of Fifty Shades Darker, The Mummy and the fifth edition of the Pirates of the Caribbean in that bracket.

Indeed, Michael Bay is set for a forgetful farewell and Mark Wahlberg is following his footsteps out of the franchise. So Paramount pictures are all set to introduce a new face for the sixth edition of Transformers which is slated to hit the theatres on 28 June 2019.