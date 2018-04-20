North America Advertising appoints James Razzall as the president

Framestore announced the promotion of James Razzall to North America Advertising president. Razzall was previously managing director of the company’s LA office, where he will continue to be based in his new role.

“A lot has happened in our industry since our company first set foot in the US, in New York in 2004. Our footprint has grown and the work is bigger and ambitious than ever. James has been with us throughout this journey, and is ideally placed to lead us into our next successful phase in North America,” expressed CEO of the appointments William Sargent.

He joined the company in 2000 in London as a producer before embarking upon the company’s first US expansion to New York in 2004 and proved an integral part of the small team’s success, making Framestore a key player.

“I am very proud of what we have achieved in the US over the last 15 years. Our amazing team bridges the gap between advertising, technology and entertainment perfectly and our three creative hubs, in Los Angeles, New York and Chicago, are constantly being challenged to come up with innovative ways to tell stories and present beautiful imagery. I am truly honoured to be leading this next phase and finding out what the future holds as the next few years are going to be very exciting” said Razzall.