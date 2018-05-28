Norman Lear’s ‘Man of the House’ animated series to be developed by Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon has announced to be developing TV legend Norman Lear’s Man of the House (working title) animated series from the veteran’s ACT III Productions.

Lear who brought big laughs and social commentary to the small screen with iconic TV series such as All In the Family, The Jeffersons, Sanford and Son and even the voice of Ben Franklin in South Park, will seemingly get more animated with the series.

“Norman has been telling stories about families, parents and kids for many years, and it’s so exciting that he and his producing partners Brent and Michael, want to tell this story to today’s generation of Nick kids,” Nickelodeon senior vice president Chris Viscardi, said in a statement.

With creative concept by Colombian-American writer and illustrator Michael Molina (Trivia Night) the official synopsis, Man of the House follows: 11-year-old José as he helps his mother Maria watch over his two younger siblings, Maria Juliana (Maju) and Diego, while trying to form a hip-hop group with his quirky classmate and neighbor, Wilbur, that lives downstairs. Lear (All in the Family, The Jeffersons) and Brent Miller (One Day at a Time) will serve as executive producers.

Claudia Spinelli, who was lately promoted to the role of vice president of Animation Development from being the vice president of Current Series will oversee the development of the project. She’ll also supervise the pipeline of all new animated content, while identifying potential creators, show runners, writers and directors. She will also work closely with Nickelodeon’s talent relations department and the animation community to scout new talent for animation development.

“Claudia has shepherded some of today’s most popular series including SpongeBob Square Pants and Sanjay and Craig. She is a true creative partner and a trusted voice with a love for storytelling. I look forward to her continued leadership in our animation group,” Viscardi said.

Founded by Lear in 1985, ACT III Productions had set goal of creating content that “not only entertains, but also creates a conversation.” The company which is best known for producing popular films including Stand by Me, The Princess Bride and Fried Green Tomatoes, will surely be benefitted by their founder’s upcoming animated venture.