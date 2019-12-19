NODWIN Gaming partners with MTV India to launch Esports Mania

Indian esports company NODWIN Gaming and MTV India have partnered to bring quality esports content to the audience through Esports Mania .

Nodwin Gaming founder and CEO Akshat Rathee, said on this association, “We are delighted that esports has found a fitting destination on Indian television with MTV joining hands with us. With our property Esports Mania, we believe we can showcase the best of esports to the television audience. TV goes a long way in furthering the consumer connect of our nascent sport and our approach of curated programming for the MTV viewer is directed to make esports mainstream in India. In MTV, we at Nodwin Gaming have a partner which is the de-facto destination for youth in India.”

The move by NODWIN Gaming and MTV comes in to target mainstreaming esports and taking it to the general audience.

The recent boom in the number of esports players and professional tournaments in the country have served as the perfect setup for this monumental partnership. MTV India’s latest offering Esports Mania encompasses a variety of shows that will go on air this December.

Viacom18 head,youth, music and english entertainment Ferzad Palia, said: “At MTV we are always looking for new offerings for the young Indian and esports as a category has been gaining popularity with our audiences. In NODWIN Gaming, we have found partners who are already doing ground-breaking work in the space of gaming and we are glad to bring in the next wave of growth for esports in India.”

The Esports Mania line-up includes:

Match of the Week- The best esports matches with the most thrilling moments handpicked from tournaments in the country and around the world. Tune in every Thursday at 10 p.m. starting 12 December .

Esports 360–Weekly dose of latest esports news and updates, starting 17 December, tune in every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 4.55 p.m.

World of Esports – A general informative and fun show around esports with conversations with pro players, insights on new developments in the industry, memes and lot more. Tune in every Friday at 10.30 p.m. starting 20December.

Documentary Series– Documentaries and stories surrounding esports players and big tournaments. Frames showcases the lesser known side of some of the individuals, their hardships and their path to success. Tune in every Saturday at 9.30 p.m. starting 21 December.

Viewers can also enjoy the Esports Mania on OTT platform VOOT.