Nithya Menen and Shruti Hassan to voice for Elsa in Telegu and Tamil version of ‘Frozen 2’

After Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her Parineeti Chopra were roped in to voice for Elsa and Anna respectively in the Hindi dubbed version of Frozen 2, actor Nithya Menen and Shruti Hassan are brought in to was to lend their voices for Elsa in the Telugu and Tamil dubbed version.

Walt Disney has confirmed the news on social media platforms including Hassan herself. These announcements clearly shows Disney’s intension to extensively invest in the country and its markets.

Frozen 2 is scheduled to hit the screens on 22 November and is the sequel to the bockbuster animated classic Frozen. Princesses Anna and Elsa are the two main characters in the world of Frozen. In the sequel, the sisters are expected to go on an adventurous journey to discover the origins of Elsa’s magical powers and to save their kingdom.

Actors Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell will be reprising their roles for Elsa and Anna respectively from the original film in English.

Supposedly inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale The Snow Queen, the film has been directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.