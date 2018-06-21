Nimble Collective Partners with Toon Boom to offer Harmony and Storyboard Pro programs

Nimble Collective, a cloud-based animation production platform, has partnered with Toon Boom Animation to offer industry-standard software, Harmony and Storyboard Pro program, to the users. The announcement was made during Annecy International Animated Film Festival which also comprised of a declaration of its aim at new content creation avenues that will meet the growing demands of old and new SVOD platforms.

With this partnership, Nimble Collective will receive educational training facilities and animation studios. It would be mostly situated in Africa, Southeast Asia, Latin America and the Carribean. This access helps in lowering the cost and shortening the production time, at the same time creating long-term career opportunities.

Nimble Collective aims at strengthening its power in order to provide the studios, artists, and training facilities the ability to deliver high-quality projects in a much affordable and faster way. It was founded in 2014 by industry veterans Rex Grignon, the founding head of character animation at DreamWorks (Toy Story, Madagascar), and Jason Schleifer (Lord of the Rings, Megamind), and Scott LaFleur (How to Train Your Dragon, Megamind).

Recently Netflix announced that it will invest $8 billion in original content in 2018 with a significant share dedicated to animation. Additionally, Apple is underway with its own original kids’ content for the first time. The animation industry was estimated to be worth $254 billion worldwide as of 2017.

“The world is full of people who are often underrepresented in mainstream entertainment who are eager to see the stories of their cultures reflected on screen, and animation is a universally popular and powerful medium for storytelling. Animation is becoming accessible to all thanks to the availability of paperless, digital solutions like Toon Boom Animation software, which can be downloaded anywhere and produce high-quality work on-time and on-budget with minimal training,” said Rex Grignon, co-founder and CEO, Nimble Collective.