Nightdive Studios announces ‘System Shock 2’ is under development

Nightdive Studios has announced and enhanced edition for classic first-person action RPG survival-thriller game System Shock 2.

The game is being rebuilt for modern platforms just like its predecessor. Although the release date wasn’t confirmed, however Nightdive said the enhanced edition is “coming soon.”

You asked for it and we are working on it… System Shock 2 Enhanced Edition coming soon!!! 💾#RetroGaming #SystemShock2 pic.twitter.com/vV5zBtUfWj — Nightdive Studios (@NightdiveStudio) August 12, 2019



As they said on Twitter, “You asked for it and we are working on it”. While the currently available version of System Shock 2 remains one of the classic immersive sims, an influence without which BioShock would not exist and still one of the creepiest games around—that sound design though—there are plenty of players who’ve found it hard to get to grips with. And the ending’s always been horrible.

System Shock 2 was originally developed by Irrational Games and Looking Glass Studios, with famed game designer Ken Levine at the helm. It was released back in 1999 for Windows PC.

System Shock 3 is still happening, although it has no release date yet.