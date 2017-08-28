Nick’s immersive School Contact Programme to make school time fun for kids

Nickelodeon has upped the fun and entertainment quotient for kids this quarter. The franchise has flagged off a high octane on air campaign Nickelodeon’s “Best Friendshake Forever” and Sonic’s “School with Toons” Contest, presented by McVitie’s Creams and co-powered by Parle Cafechino, Parle Kachcha Mango Bite and Dabur Redpaste.

The campaign will be brought alive on-ground by a high decibel school contact programme across 650 schools spanning over 20 cities. Days spent at school are most memorable and Nickelodeon’s school contact programme is all set to make sure that children celebrate the best years of their life.

Speaking about engaging with lakhs of kids through the school contact programme, Viacom 18 head of business and kids’ entertainment cluster Nina Elavia Jaipuria said, “Nickelodeon believes in actively engaging with kids outside of television by providing them with an immersive platform to interact with their favourite toons. Our robust school contact programme allows us to connect with kids and curate memorable experiences for them, thus forging an unbreakable bond. It is a result of such marquee initiatives that Nickelodeon and its adorable toons continue to play an eminent role in every child’s daily life.”

The school contact programme will engage with kids across the country from metros like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai to the smaller towns and cities like, Bhopal, Lucknow, Nashik, Jaipur, Chandigarh et cetera. Kids will be treated to interactive games, trivia questions, sampling and exciting goodies that will make a day at school both fun and exciting.

Nickelodeon’s Best Friensdshake Forever will see kids create their version of the cool and edgy friendship shake. Adding to the excitement is the Friendshake Forever Contest that will give kids a chance to win goodies like drones, hoverboards, iPhones and VR headsets by tuning in to Nick every Monday to Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 pm All they need to do is watch the shows- Motu Patlu, Ninja Hattori and Gattu Battu in action and count the number of times their amazing Friendshake is flashed on screen.

Sonic’s School with Toons will provide kids with a once in a life time opportunity of meeting the toons Shiva, Oggy and Doggy Don in their very own school, making them the heroes amongst their friends. The kids need to tune in to Sonic every evening from 6:30 to 8:30 pm, watch Pakdam Pakdai, Shiva and Oggy and the Cockroaches and count the number of times the characters are flashed on-air to get their exclusive time with the toons.