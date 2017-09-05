Nick’s Gurucool Campaign peps up Teacher’s Day

Teacher’s Day usually sees the kids celebrating the teachers in their lives for their constant, selfless efforts in a child’s growth and education. However this year, Nickelodeon decided to celebrate Teacher’s Day with a fun twist by identifying the ‘guru’ inside every child and making them the heroes.

The present generation of kids are masters of technology, social media and the latest trends. They train their parents and grandparents to use gadgets and social media platforms. Nickelodeon, to amplify the skills of every such Gen Y kid, launched a fun-filled campaign called the Nickelodeon Gurucool.

The campaign saw a range of fun videos encouraging parents and teachers to learn from kids, quirky GIFs and posts on social media. The celebration continued with Motu Patlu in Dragon World movie which saw Motu and Patlu train dragons and encourage kids to be brave.

Nickelodeon took the Teacher’s Day celebration to schools as well, where the children took charge of the classroom and converted it to a fun-filled session with their favorite Nicktoons, Dora and Shiva. Gen Y lingos such as LOL (laugh out loud), ROFL (roll on floor laughing); identifying Facebook emoticons and lot more were included in the syllabus for the day making it a fun and memorable day for the kids.